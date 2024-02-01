1 dead, 1 injured following 2 shootings in Prince George’s Co.

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Prince George’s County in Maryland on Saturday morning.
Around 4 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Iverson Street where they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police then were called to the 2400 block of Iverson Street where they found another man shot inside a car.
He died at the scene.
FATAL SHOOTING: At approx. 4:05 am officers responded to the 2300 blk of Iverson St for a shooting. On scene, they discovered an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wound(s). He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/k2kCwOgzHy
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 10, 2024
Officers are saying preliminarily that the two shootings are related.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Prince George’s Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
This is an evolving story. Check back later for updates.
