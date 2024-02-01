1 dead, 1 injured following 2 shootings in Prince George’s Co.

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Prince George's County on Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Iverson Street where they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police then were called to the 2400 block of Iverson Street where they found another man shot inside a car.

He died at the scene.

FATAL SHOOTING: At approx. 4:05 am officers responded to the 2300 blk of Iverson St for a shooting. On scene, they discovered an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wound(s). He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/k2kCwOgzHy — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 10, 2024

Officers are saying preliminarily that the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Prince George’s Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

This is an evolving story. Check back later for updates.

