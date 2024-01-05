Prince George’s Co. to add more school crossing guards to improve safety

In response to a shortage of school crossing guards, Prince George's County, Maryland, is taking steps to make roads safer for kids.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says her office and Prince George’s County Police are working together to staff intersections where there are no guards with police officers.

“Ensuring the safety of our children on their way to and from school is nonnegotiable,” Alsobrooks said. “Every child deserved a safe journey, free from unnecessary risks. The emergency crossing guard plan is a critical step toward this commitment.”

This new plan is in response to what the county says is a critical shortage of crossing guards.

Back in early December, two elementary school students were killed in the crosswalk at Riverdale and Taylor roads, which was not staffed by a crossing guard.

The county also said they’re embarking on an aggressive new recruiting campaign to fill crossing guard positions.

Officials said that until they fill those positions, this emergency staffing plan will be in place to help kids getting to and from school.

“The emergency school crossing guard plan underscores our proactive approach to addressing the critical shortage,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz. “We recognize the importance of a swift response and the dedication of our officers, who will temporarily fill vital roles until a more permanent solution is in place.”

Some key highlights of the agency’s emergency staffing plan include:

Police Officers at Uncovered Locations: As new guards are recruited, they will replace officers at the covered locations. Recruitment Efforts: The department has undertaken a robust recruitment campaign, distributing bilingual hiring flyers, utilizing social media, engaging the faith-based community, collaborating with County Council members, partnering with PGCPS, and promoting the job posting through Employ Prince George’s. Enhanced Incentives: To attract more candidates, the starting pay for school crossing guards has been increased from $12.77 to over $17.00/hour. Additionally, efforts to streamline the hiring process include tripling interview times and considering a reduction in the age requirement from 21 to 18.

