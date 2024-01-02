Live Radio
Unidentified man killed in Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run on New Year’s Day

Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

January 2, 2024, 11:17 AM

A pedestrian who died following a hit-and-run crash in the Cheverly area of Maryland on Monday night hasn’t been identified by Prince George’s County police.

The department said officers were called to the intersection of Landover Road and Neighbor Lane at around 8:45 p.m. for a reported crash.

When police arrived, they said a man who had been hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on Landover Road was found in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, police said they are still working to identify the man.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not stay at the scene, according to police. Police are working to determine the make and model of that vehicle.

The search for the driver and the investigation into how the man was hit is ongoing, according to a spokesperson with the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police have asked anyone with information on the crash to contact PG Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below:

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer and Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

