Prince George’s Co. man faces murder charges after disappearance of friend

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man is facing murder charges after the mysterious disappearance of his friend in April 2023.

Parrish Goode, 23, of Fort Washington was arrested on Dec. 27 and has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Damion Myers

According to Prince George’s County police, Myers’ family told officers Damion left their Fort Washington home on Apr. 14, 2023, hoping to get a ride from Goode — they reported him missing a day later.

County detectives initially investigated the case as a missing person but a week later pivoted after uncovering evidence that Myers was shot and killed inside Goode’s car.

Investigators searched extensively over the next few months to find Myers’ body but were unsuccessful.

After obtaining an arrest warrant on “the totality of the evidence and exhaustive investigation,” detectives arrested Goode.

Police said as he was taken into custody, he admitted shooting Myers and disposing the body in the Fort Washington area.

Detectives are still trying to investigate the motive for what happened. Goode is being held without bond.

Police have asked anyone with information relevant to this investigation to speak with a homicide unit detective by calling 301-516-2512.

