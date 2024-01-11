Police: Man used ‘replica firearm’ to rob taxi drivers in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George's County Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, who in the past week has allegedly robbed six cabdrivers at gunpoint.

(Courtesy Prince George's County police) (Courtesy Prince George's County police) The method was the same in all six cases, police said: A man calls an independent taxi service driver for a ride, and once in the car, he pulls out what appears to be a Western-style handgun and demands money.

Prince George’s County police arrested 24-year-old Francisco Chevez-Ramirez, of Hyattsville, in connection to the string of crimes. In the past week, police said he robbed all six cabdrivers at gunpoint in the Edmonston and Hyattsville area.

In one case, police said Chevez-Ramirez struck a driver and forced them to go to an ATM to take out more money.

Police said they when they searched Chevez-Ramirez’s home on Jan. 10 and arrested him, he had a replica firearm that was identical to the weapon described in the robberies..

According to police, Chevez-Ramirez admitted his involvement in all six armed robberies. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree assault, armed robbery and firearm offenses.

Police believe there may additional victims who have not reported being robbed. They’re asked to contact Division I Hyattsville investigators at 301-699-2601. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

