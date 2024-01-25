Pedestrian struck and killed on BW Parkway in Prince George’s Co., northbound lanes after U-50 closed

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County, Maryland, and the northbound side of the roadway is closed as U.S. Park Police officials begin their investigation.

Listen live to WTOP for the latest traffic updates on the 8s.

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and the northbound side of the roadway is closed as U.S. Park Police officials begin their investigation.

Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at about 4:30 a.m. The crash occurred on the northbound side of the parkway, just after Route 50 in Cheverly.

The pedestrian was struck and later pronounced dead.

All vehicles involved in the crash remained on the scene, according to officials.

Traffic moving north out of D.C. on the Baltimore Washington Parkway is being diverted to Route 50 as police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

The approximate location of the crash is shown below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.