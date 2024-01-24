Live Radio
Concerned driver killed while trying to help after multivehicle crash on I-495, Maryland State Police say

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

January 24, 2024, 10:23 AM

A good Samaritan was killed Tuesday night while trying to help other drivers who had been involved in a multivehicle crash on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway, according to Maryland State Police.

State troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 495 in Maryland, south of Route 50, shortly before midnight. According to their investigation, a Toyota Camry struck a Toyota Sienna, and both vehicles couldn’t move.

A concerned driver in another vehicle saw the disabled vehicles and stopped to help, according to officials.

A tractor-trailer came down the road at the same time and struck the Camry, which then hit the good Samaritan. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Camry was also injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Maryland State Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

The left two lanes of I-495 were closed after the crash and during the police investigation until a little before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The approximate location of the multivehicle crash is below.

