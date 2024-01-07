Bowie welcomes first Black police chief in historic ceremony

Dwayne Preston joined the Bowie, Maryland, police force in 2012 after leaving the Prince George's County Police Department. After the job of Chief of Police opened in September, he began serving as the department's acting head.

Dwayne Preston joined the Bowie, Maryland, police force in 2012 after leaving the Prince George’s County Police Department. After the job of Chief of Police opened in September, he began serving as the department’s acting head.

Now, after a Tuesday night swearing-in ceremony in front of the city council dais, Preston holds the title of Chief of Police, without the “acting” prefix.

The swearing-in also makes him the city’s first Black police chief, officially.

“After an exhaustive, nationwide search, I am proud to say that Dwayne Preston is the best person to head up the Bowie Police Department,” City Manager Alfred Lott said in a late December news release. “He understands Bowie, he has built strong bridges between city and county police departments and I know he will continue the fine tradition of service with integrity and community policing that the Bowie Police Department has been known for.”

Nearby police leaders chimed in with their own congratulations for the new leader of the department beginning in late December. Among those sending messages was the leader of officers in Virginia’s largest county: Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

“Coming up together through the Prince George’s County Police Department, I observed your leadership first hand,” Davis said. “You are an intuitive leader, and you lead with great decisiveness and great clarity. And the men and women of the Bowie Police Department are very fortunate to have you as their police chief.”

Chevy Chase Village Police Department Chief John Nesky, who preceded Preston before transitioning to the Montgomery County department, also shared a message with Bowie’s new chief.

“Congratulations from the mean streets of Chevy Chase Village,” Nesky said, adding that he’s not just happy “not just because we rock the same amazing hairstyle, but because of the 12 years of partnership we had in Bowie.”

Preston was joined by local and state officials, family, other officers and friends at Tuesday’s ceremony. He will be only the third police chief in the city’s 18-year history, with more than a decade spent working in the jurisdiction and over 30 years in law enforcement.

The DeMatha Catholic High School alum also holds a bachelor’s degree from Bowie State University and a master’s degree from the University of Maryland’s University College.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.