A Maryland business wants to help you visualize your dreams

Where do you want to be in the next five to 10 years? A Maryland entrepreneur says you may be able to manifest your dreams and goals through the use of vision boards.

This is part of WTOP's continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant.

Toni Tomlin, founder and CEO of Faith2Felicity, Inc., a holistic wellness shop at the National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, said “a vision board is a wonderful tool to help you visualize where you want to be in the future.”

Tomlin said she believes that keeping images of your goals and dreams in front of you helps to trigger the natural laws of attraction. The shop sells everything from crystals to natural jewelry to affirmation fashions and she said the business helps empower people who are on a spiritual journey.

She said that’s why they will be holding a vision board workshop Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Now is an opportunity to really determine what you want this year to look like,” she said.

Michelle Larkin, COO of Faith2Felicity and facilitator of the event, said people who believe that they must be artistic to create a vision board are wrong.

Vision boarding has changed over the years, she said. You can use everything from crayons to stickers to finding pictures in magazines, but she said that nowadays, on Amazon, you can find books that consist solely of vision boarding images.

There are also tools like Canva and Microsoft PowerPoint you can use. Canva has a vision boarding component that Larkin said allows you to have a digital vision board. And, she said through Microsoft PowerPoint you can assemble images from around the web and put them on a PowerPoint slide and use that as your screen saver.

This Saturday’s workshop begins with “centering,” which includes helping participants get in touch with their dreams and goals before they verbalize their vision, Larkin said. They provide the boards, pictures and glue, then participants sit together to help bring their vision to life on the boards.

Those interested in attending can sign up online. It costs $30 to attend.

Where should you place your vision board once it’s complete?

Larkin said “wherever it feels right,” whether it’s a bedroom, office or bathroom. She said just design your board and let the universe do the rest.

