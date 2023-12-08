Woman, dog struck and killed on Capital Beltway Outer Loop near Joint Base Andrews

A woman and a dog were struck and killed early Friday morning in Camp Springs, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said it happened around 3 a.m. on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway near Allentown Road. The woman — 32-year-old Kerri Snead, of Virginia — was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and was taken to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for medical treatment. Police said no charges are being filed at this time.

Police said that Snead’s vehicle was traveling south on the Inner Loop of Allentown Road when it began to experience a mechanical issue. Snead, the other occupant of the vehicle and a dog got out and tried to cross the Outer Loop. That’s when Snead and the dog were struck.

That area of the Capital Beltway was shut down some time before 4 a.m. Police said all lanes are now open.

Below is a map where the incident took place: