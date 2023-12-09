Prince George’s Co. officer just acquitted of murder pleads not guilty to fraud charges

A police officer in Prince George’s County acquitted of murder on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in a federal fraud case two days later.

Cpl. Michael Owen and five other officers were indicted in 2021 for allegedly participating in conspiracies to commit bank fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud.

According to the complaint, Owen conspired with Conrad D’Haiti, an officer with the Maryland National Capital Park Police, to file a false police report about a stolen car. They then allegedly hid that car in a garage and submitted a claim on it to Liberty Mutual.

Some of the other officers are accused of taking money out of an ATM, then reporting their cards stolen and submitting for reimbursement.

Owen pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday, according to NBC4. He was released without bond but will have to remain in the D.C. area. However, he will be allowed to attend his father’s funeral out of state.

It is the first time Owen has been out of prison since he was arrested for murder in 2020.

Owen faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

A jury found Owen not guilty of murder Wednesday. He shot and killed 43-year-old William Green while Green was handcuffed and sitting in the front seat of Owen’s police cruiser in January of 2020.

The defense argued Owen feared for his life and acted in self-defense after William Green became violent and they both struggled over Owen’s gun.

The jury came back after two hours of deliberations.