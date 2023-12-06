Live Radio
Over 100 displaced after apartment building fire in Upper Marlboro

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

December 6, 2023, 7:58 AM

Over 100 people have been displaced following a fire inside an apartment building in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post on X by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS, the fire happened in an apartment complex on Largo Road near Riverdale Baptist Church.

Firefighters found the location of the fire, which had been extinguished by a sprinkler. However, water damage caused electric service to the building to be temporarily disconnected.

Officials did not say what caused the fire and if any injuries occurred.

In total, 111 residents have been temporarily relocated while crews work to repair the damage.

