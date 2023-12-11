Man and 2-year-old son dead in suspected Prince George’s Co. murder-suicide

A man and a child are dead in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, following what Prince George's County police believe to be a domestic-related murder-suicide.

A man and his 2-year-old son are dead in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, following what Prince George’s County police believe to be a domestic-related murder-suicide.

Officers said they responded to a medical center located in the 1200 block of Mercantile Lane at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday for a welfare check. On arrival, they found the man and the child in a car, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Later Monday, Prince George’s County police identified the man as 38-year-old Kenneth Petty of Suitland, and his son as 2-year-old Sterling Glover Petty.

Police said they believe Petty shot and killed his son before turning the gun on himself.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information to contact @PGCrimeSolvers or call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is the approximate location of where the incident occurred.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.