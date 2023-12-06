6 Prince George’s Co. firefighters hospitalized after truck overturns

Prince George's County, Maryland, fire and rescue officials say six first responders have been hospitalized after an incident late Sunday night.

Prince George's County Fire Department truck overturned on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (Courtesy PGFD) Prince George's County Fire Department truck overturned on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (Courtesy PGFD)

The department said firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire near Good Luck Road and Kenilworth Avenue just before 11 p.m. when a “fire apparatus accident” on College Park station fire truck 812 caused the truck to overturn.

There were six first responders on board.

“All six firefighters onboard were transported to hospitals with minor injuries,” Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said in a statement Monday morning.

Officials said that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Traffic along the roadway was temporarily impacted by the crash. No closures were announced by police or fire departments in the area.

A map with the approximate location of the crash is included below.

WTOP’s Terik King and Ken Berger contributed to this report.