Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 6 Prince George's Co.…

6 Prince George’s Co. firefighters hospitalized after truck overturns

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 4, 2023, 4:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Prince George's County Fire Department truck overturned on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (Courtesy PGFD)
Prince George’s County, Maryland, fire and rescue officials say six first responders have been hospitalized after an incident late Sunday night.

The department said firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire near Good Luck Road and Kenilworth Avenue just before 11 p.m. when a “fire apparatus accident” on College Park station fire truck 812 caused the truck to overturn.

There were six first responders on board.

“All six firefighters onboard were transported to hospitals with minor injuries,” Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said in a statement Monday morning.

Officials said that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Traffic along the roadway was temporarily impacted by the crash. No closures were announced by police or fire departments in the area.

A map with the approximate location of the crash is included below.

WTOP’s Terik King and Ken Berger contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up