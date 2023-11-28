Wisconsin mother, teenage son found dead in Maryland wooded area in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Prince George's County said that a mother killed her teenage son and then herself in a wooded area in Maryland.

Police in Prince George’s County said that a mother killed her teenage son and then herself in a wooded area in Maryland.

They were found on Saturday on the 10400 block of Greenbelt Road in Lanham. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to reports of two dead people just after 2 p.m.

The initial investigation found that 50-year-old Natalie Jaeger, of Milwaukee, shot and killed 16-year-old Dorian Jaeger before taking her own life. The two recently moved moved to the area.

Police are investigating what led to shooting that left the mother and son dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police have asked anyone with information on what happened to call the department at 301-516-2512.

Below is a map where the shooting occurred.