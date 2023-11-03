Prince George’s Co. animal shelter experiencing outbreak of feline distemper

The cat nursery where the first case was reported is currently off limits but adoptions and fosters are still available in another designated adoption area.

The Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, said it is experiencing an outbreak of feline panleukopenia, also known as feline distemper.

It’s a highly contagious viral disease that infects cats, especially kittens, in their bone marrow and intestinal cells. The virus doesn’t affect humans but can be fatal to cats.

“We encourage cat parents to protect them early by staying on track with their feline vaccines,” Department of the Environment acting director Adriana Caldarelli said in a statement. “Vaccinations help protect our feline friends by preventing the spread of these diseases and boosting their body’s defense against potentially fatal illnesses.”

The cat nursery where the first case was reported is currently off limits but adoptions and fosters are still available in another designated adoption area.

Symptoms of the virus include diarrhea, vomiting, loss of appetite, lethargy and dehydration.

Humans can spread the virus to unvaccinated cats by interacting with infected felines or if they come in contact with an infected cat’s bedding or food dishes.

Any cats brought to the shelter will be examined before being deemed safe for adoption.

The same center had an outbreak of canine influenza and was forced to close in August.

For more information about animal adoptions and the center’s services, visit their website or call (301) 780-7200.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.