Maryland man sentenced to life in prison in fatal 2021 Applebee’s shooting

A man who shot and killed an Applebee's employee and wounded two others outside the Forestville, Maryland, restaurant was sentenced to life in prison.

The victim's mother speaks at a news conference on Nov. 21, following the sentencing hearing. She's accompanied by other members of the family as well as Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. (Courtesy Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office)

The fatal shooting happened at the Applebee’s Grill and Bar on Donnell Drive in Forestville, Maryland, in May 2021, according to a news release from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County.

David Yates, 24, was found guilty of first-degree murder, among other charges in the killing of Anthony Evans, 38.

Following an argument between employees and some customers over closing time, Keith Cook drove up to a group of employees gathered outside. From the passenger seat, Yates fired over the top of the car, killing Evans and injuring two other people, according to prosecutors.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy commented on the length of the sentence at a news conference after the hearing.

“This was a cold blooded murder, which is unacceptable in Prince George’s County,” said @SABraveboy after the sentencing of 24-year-old David Yates. “We prosecuted this case with passion and vigor because this family deserved justice.” pic.twitter.com/VlMeht2X4a — Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office (@PGSAONEWS) November 21, 2023

“He has two children who no longer have a father on this Earth, sentences we ask for take that into consideration,” she said.

There was no prior history or “beef” between Yates and Evans, Braveboy said.

“To have a stranger rip this family apart, it makes no sense,” she said.

Evans’ mother said “justice” has helped the family heal, “knowing that the people who so senselessly, recklessly took his life and light away will be serving time.”

Cook, who drove the car, pleaded guilty to charges associated with his role as an accessory in the killing and was sentenced to 10 years with five of them being suspended.