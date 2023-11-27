Live Radio
City of Greenbelt Council member Ric Gordon dies at 41

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 27, 2023, 3:48 PM

Greenbelt Council member Ric Gordon, who was known as a community activist, died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 41, the Maryland city announced late Sunday.

A native of Prince George’s County, Gordon fought for the residents of his community on several issues, including property management, according to a statement from the City of Greenbelt. He resided in the Franklin Park section of Greenbelt and was known for holding rallies against violence and events to register voters.

A cause of death was not disclosed by the city.

In a statement, Greenbelt Mayor Emmett V. Jordan expressed his sadness on Gordon’s death.

ric gordon
Greenbelt Council member Ric Gordon. (Courtesy City of Greenbelt)

“The sudden passing of Ric Gordon is a great loss to the Greenbelt community, Prince George’s County, and the State of Maryland,” Jordan said in a statement. “Ric Gordon was very passionate about Greenbelt, politics, and his important role as a council member. He will be missed tremendously.”

Local officials shared their thoughts on the council member’s death on social media.

“Ric was the embodiment of faith, family, and community. I’m at such a loss of words,” Del. Ashanti Martinez posted on X.

“A wonderful person who was dedicated to working our communities,” Mount Rainier Mayor Celina Benitez said in a statement on Facebook. “I known Ric for many years and his commitment and dedication were unwavering he will be truly missed.”

Gordon earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and pre-law, with a minor in psychology from Morris College in South Carolina before earning a master’s degree in public administration.

Gordon is survived by his wife Carla, daughter Zandra Muldrow and his grandson Josiah.

