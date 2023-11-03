Live Radio
3 shot in van leaving Landover funeral; suspects at large

November 17, 2023, 5:07 PM

Three adults in a van were shot Friday while leaving a Maryland funeral, police said as they searched for possible suspects. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
Three people were shot in a van leaving a Landover, Maryland, funeral Friday afternoon.

All three victims are expected to survive.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli reported Prince George’s County police have shut down a section of Sheriff Road near National Harmony Memorial Park cemetery.

He said helicopters were circling overhead as police searched for suspects. The actual number of suspects was not immediately clear.

“And this area is frankly a mess,” Iannelli reported, noting that that there was significant gridlock near the incident scene, where news footage showed bullet holes in a black van.

“We are using assets agency-wide in our search for the suspect(s),” police said. No further information was immediately released.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

