Prince George’s County breaks ground on new health care facility in Greenbelt

Heather Gustafson | heather.gustafson@wtop.com

October 23, 2023, 7:16 PM

The new health care facility will be located at 9001 Edmonston Road off Kenilworth Avenue in Greenbelt. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson)
Prince George’s County leaders break ground on a new state-of-the-art 80,000-square-foot health care facility. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson)
Ingrid Lewis, the manager of the immunization program within the Prince George’s County, Maryland, health department, is looking forward to the more prominent location of a facility that will replace the Cheverly Health Center.

The facility will be located at 9001 Edmonston Road off Kenilworth Avenue in Greenbelt, and on Monday, Prince George’s County leaders broke ground on the new state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot health care center.

When it opens in 2025, services will include vaccinations, behavioral and dental services, disease investigation and control and a reproductive health center, among others.

The new facility aims to reduce wait times, enhance staff-to-patient ratios, incorporate telehealth services and streamline patient processing, the county said in a news release.

Prince George’s County residents have reported long wait times for care in emergency rooms, and Maryland has longer wait times than other states when it comes to emergency room visits, according to a 2022 hospital review. In Prince George’s County, some residents have reported waiting 16 hours in the emergency room.

The building on Edmonston Road was acquired for $8.9 million and received an additional $18 million investment. The timeline for the project is roughly 12 to 18 months.

Below is a map showing where the new facility will be.

 

