DC-area couple gets married 180 feet over the Potomac River

Newlyweds Marcos Martínez and Karen Chavez got married at the Capital Ferris wheel, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. on Oct. 3, 2023. (Courtesy Capital Wheel) Courtesy Capital Wheel Newlyweds Marcos Martínez and Karen Chavez had their dog Mellow take part in the wedding day at the Capital Ferris wheel, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. on Oct. 3, 2023. (Courtesy Capital Wheel) Courtesy Capital Wheel Newlyweds Marcos Martínez and Karen Chavez are seen posing with their dog Mellow on their wedding day spent at the Capital Ferris wheel, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. on Oct. 3, 2023. (Courtesy Capital Wheel) Courtesy Capital Wheel Newlyweds Marcos Martínez and Karen Chavez inside the Capital Ferris wheel gondola on their wedding day, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. on Oct. 3, 2023. (Courtesy Capital Wheel) Courtesy Capital Wheel

One D.C.-area couple recently began their marriage on a high note — literally.

Marcos Martinez and Karen Chavez tied the knot Tuesday on the Capital Wheel at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The couple soared 180 feet above the Potomac River in a private gondola, according to a news release from the Capital Wheel.

One year to the date before the wedding, Martinez had proposed to Chavez at the same spot. The pair are big fans of Ferris wheels and have traveled around the U.S. to check out different attractions.

They decided the Capital Wheel in their hometown was the perfect place to kick off their marriage, the news release said.

“This was a first for us at The Capital Wheel,” said Derek Lovato, vice president and general manager for the Capital Wheel. “We have lots of people who get engaged here, but this is the first time we’ve had a couple get engaged and then come back exactly one year later to get married inside a gondola.”

The ceremony was small — just Martinez, Chavez and their dog, Mellow. A reception followed at National Harbor’s Flight Deck.

“We feel really honored to be part of their wedding,” Lovato said. “Maybe someday we’ll do a gender reveal for them too.”

