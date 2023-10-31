Bowie man attacked in August dies from injuries — and police still searching for a suspect

A man attacked last August has died and Prince George's County, Maryland, police are looking for an unidentified suspect.

On Aug. 29, Bowie police officers found 53-year-old Millard Noack Jr., of Bowie, on the street on the 7000 block of Race Track Road just after 8:30 p.m. He was unresponsive and had trauma to his head, a police news release said. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said someone struck Noack in the head, which caused critical injuries, and then ran from the scene. The motive for the attack is under investigation.

Noack died last Friday and an autopsy found that he died from blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Prince George’s County police are investigating the attack, and they ask anyone with information to call 301-516-2512. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information.

Below is the area where Noack was found.