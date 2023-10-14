New report finds Black, Hispanic students in Prince George’s Co. outperformed peers statewide

Black, Hispanic, ELA and economically disadvantaged students in Prince George's County Public Schools outscored their peers statewide, a new state report found.

Results from the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program have revealed that Black and Hispanic students in Prince George’s County Public Schools outperformed the state and scored significantly higher than their peers across all other Maryland school districts.

English learners and those with economically disadvantaged families in PGCPS also knocked it out of the park, the report said.

“More than half of the 50 Maryland schools showing the greatest improvement in ELA are in Prince George’s County — proof that our students are trending in the right direction,” Superintendent Millard House II said in a release.

“Data also shows that nearly 25% of our students are just on the cusp of proficiency, which speaks to the effectiveness of post-COVID interventions and instruction,” House said.

There were also notable improvements in mathematics, especially from students with disabilities and exited English learners.

The full MCAP report is online.