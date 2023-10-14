Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
New report finds Black, Hispanic students in Prince George’s Co. outperformed peers statewide

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

October 14, 2023, 5:26 PM

Black, Hispanic, ELA and economically disadvantaged students in Prince George’s County Public Schools outscored their peers statewide, according to a new Maryland report.

Results from the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program have revealed that Black and Hispanic students in Prince George’s County Public Schools outperformed the state and scored significantly higher than their peers across all other Maryland school districts.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Public Schools)

English learners and those with economically disadvantaged families in PGCPS also knocked it out of the park, the report said.

“More than half of the 50 Maryland schools showing the greatest improvement in ELA are in Prince George’s County — proof that our students are trending in the right direction,” Superintendent Millard House II said in a release.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Public Schools)

“Data also shows that nearly 25% of our students are just on the cusp of proficiency, which speaks to the effectiveness of post-COVID interventions and instruction,” House said.

There were also notable improvements in mathematics, especially from students with disabilities and exited English learners.

The full MCAP report is online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

