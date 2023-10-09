‘All of the victims were so badly burned’: 3 of 4 victims in fatal Prince George’s Co. crash identified

Three of the four people who died in a crash involving a stolen car late last month have been identified as Prince George's County teens.

A makeshift memorial was made with balloons, flowers, and a stuffed animal rest against the tree where the crash happened on Sept. 29. (WTOP/John Domen)

Police said they are still working to verify the identity of the fourth person.

“All of the victims were so badly burned,” a Prince George’s County police spokeswoman said, adding that they do not yet have the name or age of the fourth person. The medical examiner will provide those when they become available, she said.

Police said that Marquay Swann, 14, of Lanham, was the driver of the Kia Sorento on Sept. 29. Two of the passengers were Zyshaun Cuffey, 15, of Glenarden, and Serenity Sellman, 15, of Upper Marlboro.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS worked to extinguish the fire that engulfed the vehicle after it crashed into a tree on the 12800 block of Woodmore Road in Mitchellville around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 29.

A woman who lived nearby said the impact of the crash was so strong that it shook her house.

A short time before the crash, police had tried to stop the vehicle in the area of Lottsford Road and Palmetto Drive because it displayed expired temporary tags, a Prince George’s County police news release said. But the vehicle sped off and police lost sight of the vehicle and stopped the pursuit.

Police found that the vehicle did not match the temporary tags and tried to find the vehicle again without success.

A few minutes later, a witness traveling on Woodmore Road told police that the vehicle passed using the shoulder of the roadway. That’s when the driver of the Kia lost control and crashed into a tree — some 2.5 miles from where police initially tried to stop the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was taken during an armed carjacking in Greenbelt.

The department said that the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said that what happened “did not meet the parameters of an officer-involved fatality.”

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Below is the area where the crash happened.

