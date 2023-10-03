3 charged in connection to thefts targeting businesses in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George's County, Maryland, police have arrested three people who allegedly stole more than $10,000 from area businesses along Oxon Hill Road and Maryland Route 210 over less than a month.

Authorities say 18-year-old Donyae Parker, 19-year-old Quassan Parker and 26-year-old Tyquan McKenzie — who live together in District Heights — were arrested Wednesday in an SUV connected to a string of thefts. At the time, Parker was driving the vehicle.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators in the department found “thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen merchandise” at an apartment and home along Brooks Drive.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects were selling the stolen items online or by word of mouth,” police said in a release.

According to authorities, the suspects are charged in connection with thefts beginning on Sept. 13 in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road. Police believe they returned to the area and committed additional thefts on Sept. 13, 15, 16, 18 and 19 stealing at least $1,000 worth of property each time. They returned to steal from businesses in this area again on Sept. 27 and Oct. 1.

Police also said the trio stole from a business in the 6800 block of Oxon Hill Road on Sept. 20 and returned to steal from the area again on Sept. 27. They’re also believed to have stolen property from a business in the 5200 block of Indian Head Highway in Forest Heights.

Prince George’s County police are encouraging area retailers to help prevent thefts by installing cameras and mirrors in their businesses, using inventory control devices and keeping less stolen items in stock.

The department said its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips is encouraged to contact investigators by calling 301-749-4901 or to submit an anonymous tip to PG Crime Solvers referencing case number 23-0055362.

