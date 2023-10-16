16-year-old boy fatally shot in Prince George’s County

A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot in Fort Washington, Maryland, on Monday evening, police say.

Elijah Fletcher, of Fort Washington, was fatally shot in the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway at around 5:40 p.m., Prince George’s County police said in a news release.

Fletcher was found inside of a building suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to police.

Police said they’re working to find a motive and to identify possible suspects. The department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in Fletcher’s killing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

