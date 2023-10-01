‘Ambushed’: Maryland woman fatally shot in car at her apartment complex parking lot

A woman was fatally shot while inside her vehicle at the parking lot of her Laurel, Maryland, apartment complex.

The Laurel Police Department said that Tjai “TJ” Farmer, 42, of Laurel was “ambushed by a lone gunman” while she was sitting in her vehicle inside her apartment complex parking lot at 14120 West Side Blvd on Monday shortly before 5 a.m.

When police arrived after reports of a shooting, they found Farmer suffering from gunshot wounds. She died from her injuries, police said.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

