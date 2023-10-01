Israel-Hamas war: Morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital is overflowing | Israel orders evacuation of 1 million in Gaza | Muslim students face harassment | War relief efforts | Live updates
‘Ambushed’: Maryland woman fatally shot in car at her apartment complex parking lot

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com
Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 10, 2023, 5:15 PM

A woman was fatally shot while inside her vehicle at the parking lot of her Laurel, Maryland, apartment complex.

The Laurel Police Department said that Tjai “TJ” Farmer, 42, of Laurel was “ambushed by a lone gunman” while she was sitting in her vehicle inside her apartment complex parking lot at 14120 West Side Blvd on Monday shortly before 5 a.m.

When police arrived after reports of a shooting, they found Farmer suffering from gunshot wounds. She died from her injuries, police said.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

