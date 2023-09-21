Live Radio
Police: Prince George’s Co. student brought loaded gun to high school

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

September 21, 2023, 2:24 PM

A 17-year-old Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been charged after police say he brought a loaded gun and drugs to school, authorities said.

A 17-year-old Prince George’s County student is accused of bringing a loaded gun and drugs to school. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police Department)

Police said security personnel were tipped off that the student may have had drugs and when the student was searched, authorities discovered the gun, too. The gun had an attached machine conversion device, police said.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The 17-year-old will be charged as an adult with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, loaded handgun on person, machine gun – aggressive purpose, rapid fire trigger activator violation as well as possession of a controlled substance.

WTOP has reached out to Prince George’s County Public Schools for a statement.

A similar incident occurred at Fairmont Heights High School last year when a student brought parts of a ghost gun into the school, which led to the school being on lockdown.

