Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man shot, killed near…

Man shot, killed near Hyattsville apartment complex

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

September 14, 2023, 11:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night near an apartment complex in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said.

Prince George’s County police officers responded to the 5400 block of Newton Street around 7:25 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Cpl. Unique Jones from the Prince George’s County Police Department told NBC Washington at a news conference that “investigators are looking to see if anybody witnessed it.”

Police said they’re working to find a suspect and a motive in the deadly shooting. They ask anyone with information to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map where the shooting took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up