Man shot, killed near Hyattsville apartment complex

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night near an apartment complex in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said.

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night near an apartment complex in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said.

Prince George’s County police officers responded to the 5400 block of Newton Street around 7:25 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Cpl. Unique Jones from the Prince George’s County Police Department told NBC Washington at a news conference that “investigators are looking to see if anybody witnessed it.”

Police said they’re working to find a suspect and a motive in the deadly shooting. They ask anyone with information to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map where the shooting took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.