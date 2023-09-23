DC man killed in Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run while walking on I-495

A D.C. man was struck and killed in Prince George's County, Maryland, early Saturday morning and investigators are looking for the driver responsible.

Maryland State Police said the crash happened before 2 a.m. on the inner loop of Interstate 495 south of Ritchie Marlboro Road. The man — identified as 23-year-old Stephen Marquel Thompson of D.C. — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial police investigation revealed that Thompson was on the southbound side of I-495, south of Ritchie Marlboro Road in the third lane of the Capital Beltway when he was hit by a Mini Cooper.

Police confirmed to WTOP that there are four lanes in the referenced area of the Beltway, with the third lane located next to the furthest right lane. There is no information available about where Thompson was coming from or walking to, police said.

Police believe the Mini Cooper was anywhere from a 2009 to a 2014 model, and suspect there is damage to the right front-end of the car due to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 301-669-8100.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred:

