Prince George’s Co. barricade: Man charged after police say he killed wife, son and shot neighbor

A man has been charged after police say he shot and killed his wife and son before barricading himself in their Fort Washington home Thursday night.

The home in the 1900 block of Tall Timber Court where the incident occurred. The license plates and house number have been blurred out. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson)

Prince George’s County police said 62-year-old Michael Kevin Burch shot and killed 52-year-old Rori Burch, his wife, and 25-year-old Michael Burch, Jr., his son, Thursday night. Police said he also shot a neighbor who knocked on Burch’s front door. That person, an adult male, was taken to an area hospital, but authorities say his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

On Thursday around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at the 1900 block of Tall Timber Court. Police said the suspect, later identified as Michael Burch refused to exit his home once officers arrived, prompting a barricade to be called. Multiple hours of negotiations with Burch proved unsuccessful.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers entered the home and arrested Burch without incident.

Officers say they found the body of Burch’s wife in the yard and his son’s body inside the house.

Burch is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges.

During a news conference, Assistant Chief of Police Vernon Hale III said the man never communicated with them while they attempted to get him out while speaking to him over speakerphone for nearly five hours.

Police said that when it was clear the shooting had become a barricade situation, residents on Tall Timber Court and the surrounding area were guided to evacuate to Friendly High School at 10000 Allentown Road, where the gyms and bathrooms were made available for them.

7News’ Carl Willis joined WTOP adding, “It looked like a war scene there, with the heavy vehicles and the police units.”

Police say the motive for the shootings remains under investigation.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

