1 dead on Beltway Inner Loop after scooter collides with tractor trailer

A person is dead after a fatal crash on the inner loop of the beltway involving a motor scooter and a tractor trailer.

The crash led to backups on the Beltway. (Courtesy Maryland State Highway Administration)

The crash led to backups on the Beltway. (Courtesy Maryland State Highway Administration)

A person is dead after a fatal crash on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway involving a motor scooter and a tractor trailer, leading to major delays in the area.

Maryland State Police said they’re investigating the deadly crash and that early indications suggest the driver of a Kawasaki 50cc Scooter Wolf, similar to a Vespa, struck the side of a tractor trailer while traveling southbound on the Beltway at Maryland Route 295, just south of Greenbelt.

The website list’s the scooter’s maximum speed of 35 mph and officials said that vehicle classification type is not allowed on the Beltway.

On the Inner Loop of the Beltway, after the Baltimore-Washington Parkway at exit 22, only the right lane shoulder is getting by the crash.

“Maryland state troopers are bleeding out traffic on the Inner Loop in hopes of shutting down that portion of the Beltway to start their investigation into this fatal crash,” said WTOP Traffic reporter Rob Stallworth, from the WTOP Traffic Center.

“Police are asking people to avoid the Inner Loop in Prince George’s County as it leaves I-95 headed toward route one and beyond toward the BW Parkway.”

Stallworth said to watch for delays on the inner loop, leaving Route 1 in College Park headed down toward Greenbelt.

Stay with WTOP for more on this developing story.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.