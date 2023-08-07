Teen shot after dispute over stolen vehicle in Glenn Dale, police say

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old in Glenn Dale on Saturday following a confrontation over a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release, police said a man located a car stolen from a family member on the 9900 block of Marguerita Avenue between Friday evening and Saturday morning. The theft had been reported to police before the shooting.

Police said the teen got out of the stolen vehicle, which had two other occupants. As an altercation between the man and the teenager occurred, the man shot the teenager, who also had a handgun.

The other occupants of the stolen vehicle fled the scene in the car, as the man “rendered aid” to the 17-year-old, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene around 12:30 p.m., and the man’s and the teen’s weapons were recovered.

The teenager was taken to the hospital, and police said he is in “critical but stable condition.”

After consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office, police said the 17-year-old will face “multiple handgun charges and theft of a vehicle charges.”

News partners 7News reported that the man is a retired police officer. He has not been charged in the incident.

Police have not said whether or not the stolen vehicle was ever recovered, but an investigation is underway.

Police ask that anyone who has information relevant to this investigation to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS, or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is a map of the approximate location where Saturday’s shooting occurred.

