2 dead, 1 injured at Prince George’s Co. home barricade situation, shooting

Three people were shot, with two confirmed killed, after a man barricaded himself inside a Fort Washington home in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Thursday night.

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night, Prince George’s County Police announced they had an adult male suspect in custody and “being transported for evaluation.”

Police say two victims have died from the shooting: One woman, who died at the scene, and an adult man who died inside the residence.

A third victim, a male whose identity is unknown at this time, has been transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers initially responded to the shooting at the home on the 1900 block of Tall Timber Court in Fort Washington around 5:45 p.m.

Police said the man never communicated to them while they attempted to get him out while speaking to him over speakerphone for nearly five hours.

Police say that when it was clear the shooting had become a barricade situation, residents on Tall Timber Ct and the surrounding area were guided to evacuate to Friendly High School at 10000 Allentown Rd., where the gyms and bathrooms were made available for evacuees.

7News’ Carl Willis joined WTOP, saying “It looked like a war scene there.”

Surrounding roads were also closed during the siege.

This is an developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

