16-year-old brings loaded gun to Prince George’s Co. summer school program

A 16-year-old student brought a loaded gun to a Maryland high school on Friday during summer classes, according to Prince George's County police.

A 16-year-old student brought a loaded gun to a Maryland high school on Friday during summer classes, according to Prince George’s County police.

The police said school resource officers were notified at approximately 11 a.m. that several Largo High School students observed the teenager with a gun during a fight that broke out at the school. Security personnel were alerted and the gun was recovered from the student, according to a news release.

A statement saying that no students or staff members were harmed during the incident was sent out by Prince George’s County Public Schools on Monday. Associate Superintendent Carletta Marrow said the student brought the gun to the high school’s Summer Learning Program and that “the safety of our students is our top priority.”

She urged parents to discuss acceptable behaviors and the consequences of bringing weapons to school with their children.

“Please encourage your child to always immediately report the sighting of any weapon or suspicious objects on school grounds to a staff member or trusted adult,” Marrow said.

The school system said “the student will be disciplined accordingly,” and police said the 16-year-old is being charged as an adult on weapons charges.

The teenage student is charged with multiple weapons offenses, including having a loaded handgun, having a dangerous weapon on school property and additional charges.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.