1 killed in fatal crash between moped, car in Prince George’s Co.

A man is dead after a fatal vehicle collision in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said they responded to a crash around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday involving a moped and a sedan. The incident occured at Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Columbia Park Road in Greater Landover.

Police said the driver of the moped, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sedan driver remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities, according to police.

Prince George’s County police said the circumstances involving the collision are under investigation and are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact PG Crime Solvers.

