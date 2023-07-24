Teen killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

A teen is dead and another person is in critical condition after a Friday morning single-car crash in Springdale, Maryland.

Police said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the 9100 block of Ardwick Ardmore Road, near St. Johns Place.

An initial investigation revealed that Jason Peraza, 17, of Lanham, was driving eastbound on Ardwick Ardmore Road when he lost control of his car and hit a utility pole, according to police.

Peraza was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they’re investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-731-4422, or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map where the crash took place:

