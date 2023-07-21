DC man killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

A District man was killed during a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Hyattsville, Maryland.

A District man was killed during a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said, around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 1200 block of Fairmount Heights Drive to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found 29-year-old Kre’sean Hoover-Haskins with gunshot wounds. Police said Hoover-Haskins was taken to a hospital where he died.

Investigators said they are gathering additional information to determine a motive and possible suspect. Police said they’re offering a reward of up to $25,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 301-516-2512, or get in touch with Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.