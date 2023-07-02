‘A disregard for life’: Man, 2 dogs fatally shot in Prince George’s Co. attempted carjackings

A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect attempted multiple carjackings and led police on a chase through Maryland and D.C. Sunday afternoon.

Police said, shortly after noon, the suspect carjacked a car near Rolling Ridge Drive and Addison Road and fled in the stolen vehicle to the 8400 block of Central Avenue in Prince George’s County.

The suspect then got out and attempted to carjack a man as he attempted to flee in his vehicle. Then, police said, the suspect fatally shot the man.

He then approached a third victim on Central Avenue and carjacked that car, which had three dogs in the back. According to police, he then shot and killed two of the dogs, and fled in that car into the District while being chased by police. The third dog is safe and in police custody.

The chase ended at 52nd Street and Sheriff Road in Northeast, where the suspect exchanged gunfire with a Capitol Heights police officer.

Officials said neither person was struck, and the suspect was taken into custody.

“It’s extremely rare to comes across an individual who has such a disregard for life,” said Zachary O’Lare, acting deputy chief of Prince George’s County police.

This investigation is ongoing.

