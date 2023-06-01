Teen denied bond in connection to armed school bus attack in Prince George’s Co.

The teenager, who police call "Baby K," is the fourth suspect in the case to be held without bond. He appeared in his court hearing Thursday on video from the county's adult detention center.

The teenager, who police are only referring to as “Baby K” at this time, is the fourth suspect in connection to the case to be held without bond.

In a court hearing Thursday, the 15-year-old appeared on video from the Prince George’s County adult detention center.

The teen’s lawyer, Keith Showstack, said the teen was on his way to Showstack’s office, preparing to surrender to authorities, when he was arrested earlier this week. State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy told reporters after the hearing she “wasn’t convinced” he was ready to turn himself in.

“For a month, this county felt like it was, in some respects, under siege. We weren’t sure what was going to happen. We didn’t know where the individual was — that he eluded police for nearly a month, is very concerning,” Braveboy said. “So, it’s clear that he has individuals helping him and that he’s concerned about facing the charges that we have against him.”

Federal law enforcement and county police arrested the teen on Tuesday after eluding Prince George’s County Police for nearly a month.

Authorities said the 15-year-old was one of three teens who boarded a school bus during an after-school drop-off, allegedly attacking a student onboard with a handgun. Police say he attempted to shoot the victim several times, but the weapon malfunctioned; the student survived the attack with minor injuries.

“He clearly set out that day to shoot and kill another juvenile,” Assistant State’s Attorney Sherrie Waldrup told Judge Patrice Lewis, arguing against the teen’s request for bond with conditions and to be held at the juvenile detention center at Cheltenham.

The teenager has been charged as an adult with first and second-degree attempted murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional charges.

The other three suspects connected with the case are all being held without bond: two other people who boarded the bus — a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old — and an additional 14-year-old girl, who is also facing a conspiracy charge in connection with the case.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this story.

