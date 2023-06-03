Prince George’s Co. mother, daughter charged in connection with grandmother’s murder

A mother and daughter in Landover, Maryland, have been charged in the killing of their 71-year-old mother and grandmother, according to Prince George’s County police.

The police’s preliminary investigation suggests that 44-year-old Candace Craig murdered her elderly mother, Margaret Craig, on May 23 inside the family’s home in the 200 block of Hill Road.

The suspect’s daughter, 19-year-old Salia Hardy, helped to dispose of the body on May 24, police said.

Patrol officers arrived at the Landover home on Friday, June 2, at around 1:35 p.m. in response to a 911 caller requesting a welfare check for the victim, who he said he had not spoken to for several days.

When Candace Craig allowed the officers inside to search the home, they immediately smelled the odor of decomposition, according to police. Officers then notified the Homicide and Evidence Units, who assumed the investigation.

Craig and Hardy are both in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Craig is charged with first and second degree murder. Hardy is charged with accessory after the fact.

“The detectives of the Homicide Unit will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that both suspects are held accountable for their cruel and criminal behavior,” said Major David Blazer, Commander of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s major crimes division.

The cause of death and motive remain under investigation by the chief medical examiner’s office.

Police are asking anyone with information relevant to this investigation to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips may be provided to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app with reference to case number 23-0032523.

