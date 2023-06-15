Prince George’s Co. gets new top doctor: Alsobrooks makes pick for health officer

Dr. Matthew D. Levy, a practicing pediatrician who worked for nearly two decades at Georgetown and most recently in Milwaukee, has been selected to serve as Prince George's County health officer.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has made her pick for the Maryland county’s next top doctor.

Dr. Matthew D. Levy, a practicing pediatrician who worked for nearly two decades at Georgetown and most recently in Milwaukee, has been selected to serve as Prince George’s County health officer.

Alsobrooks’ office announced the hire in a news release Thursday.

The announcement caps a nine-month national search after the county’s former health officer Dr. Ernest Carter stepped down last summer. Levy will be tasked with leading health efforts in Maryland’s second-largest county nearly three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the county particularly hard.

“While we have made tremendous progress in expanding quality healthcare and services for our residents throughout this administration, we were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and recognize the healthcare challenges we continue to face,” Alsobrooks said in a statement.

She said she is “extremely pleased” Levy accepted the position.

“He is eminently qualified to serve our residents, and with his background, knowledge, and expertise, we are confident that he will work to improve the overall health and well-being of all Prince Georgians,” she said.

Levy most recently served as a professor and chief of the division of general and community pediatrics at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Before that, he was the medical director of the Clinically Integrated Network for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta from 2017 to 2020.

Levy previously spent 17 years in D.C. in a variety of roles at MedStar Georgetown, including as chief of community pediatrics, where he spearheaded programs, such as a mobile medical clinic and school-based health centers, according to the news release.

“I am very excited to serve the people of Prince George’s County,” Levy said in a statement. “Together, I believe we can improve the health and well-being of each and every resident, so that Prince George’s County will be the healthiest in Maryland.”

Levy has been appointed to numerous fellowships, including the Community Pediatrics and Child Advocacy Fellow at Georgetown and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy Fellow at the Institute of Medicine/National Academies of Science in D.C.

He also got involved in local politics in D.C., being elected to a Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner position, where he served from 2014 to 2017.

Levy has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health and a medical degree from New York Medical College in Westchester, New York.

