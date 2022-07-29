Prince George’s Co. health officer resigns

Dr. Ernest L. Carter has been Prince George's County's health officer since December 2019. He'll continue to serve until Nov. 1.

Dr. Ernest L. Carter, the health officer in Prince George’s County, Maryland, resigned Friday.

Carter has served in the position since December 2019, and was acting health officer for a year before that. He’ll continue to serve until Nov. 1.

“I am extremely proud to have had the opportunity to lead this Health Department and serve the residents of Prince George’s County,” Carter said in a statement. “I would like to thank County Executive Alsobrooks and her administration for their support during my tenure as Health Officer.”

He added, “We have faced significant challenges over the years, but we have come together to ensure the safety and health of our residents, and I am grateful to have led our County Health Department through some of our most challenging times.”

“We are so appreciative of Dr. Carter’s service to Prince George’s County, particularly during the unprecedented COVID-19 global pandemic,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in the announcement. “Dr. Carter has led us with compassion, care, and concern for the health and well-being of Prince Georgians, and we thank him for his commitment and dedication to our County.”

Carter started in the Prince George’s Health Department in 2012 as the deputy health officer. He has more than 38 years of experience in patient care and more than 25 years of telemedicine and health IT experience.

Alsobrooks said a committee will be formed to identify the next health officer.

DC Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt resigned earlier this month; she leaves at the end of July. Montgomery County has been without a permanent health officer since last September.