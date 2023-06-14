Man found shot to death inside car, Bladensburg police say

A man was found shot to death inside a car in Bladensburg, Maryland, on Tuesday night, police said.

The man was in a car on the 2500 block of Alternate Route 1, according to a news release from Bladensburg police

Officers who were out patrolling at around 11 p.m. noticed a “suspicious vehicle” and found the man with trauma to his body. He died at the scene, police said.

Police haven’t publicly identified the man or any possible suspects.

The Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the unit at 301-516-2505. Anonymous tipsters should call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at , or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Below is a map of the area where police said the man was found shot and killed.

