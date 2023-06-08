8-year-old Prince George’s Co. student will have his 6th book coming out this month

Eight-year-old Dekari Holland has authored a number of books in the past few years, ranging from counting money to the importance of understanding American History through statues and another title about understanding the way the American government works.

An 8-year-old Andrew Jackson Academy student in Prince George's County, Maryland, has published nearly a book for every year he's been alive. (Courtesy Family of Dekari Holland)

An eight-year-old from Maryland has authored a number of books in the past few years, ranging from counting money to the importance of understanding American History through statues and another title about understanding the way the American government works.

“I’ve written five books so far, but my sixth book is coming out soon,” Dekari Holland said.

The student at Andrew Jackson Academy in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is coming out with another title this month.

“My sixth book is coming out June 22,” Holland told WTOP. It’s called “Dekari in Space.”

The book grew out of his curiosity.

“I wonder what’s up there. That’s why I wrote it,” Holland said, noting that he was wondering how it looks and feels beyond Earth.

Holland got his start as an author by writing a book about honing skills titled “Practice Makes Perfect.”

He said that his dad was the inspiration for that book and encouraged him to practice on what he wanted to improve on.

All six of Holland’s books are available through Breezework Publishing, a family-run site featuring works by his dad and cousin.

His work has earned him local and national recognition, from a citation from a Maryland state delegate to appearances on local TV and ABC News with Kyra Phillips and a Prince George’s County Council member highlighting his books during Black History Month.

