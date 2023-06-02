Live Radio
2 killed in fiery crash in Prince George’s Co.

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

June 30, 2023, 5:08 PM

The fiery crash happened on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County on June 29, 2023. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Two people were killed in a fiery crash Thursday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland State Police said.

According to a news release, troopers were called to the scene on southbound Interstate 95, just north of Route 212, around 10:40 p.m.

Police said a 24-year-old Silver Spring man was behind the wheel of a 2017 Dodge Charger when he tried to pass a tractor-trailer in the right lane.

While switching lanes, police said the driver rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling in the next lane over to the left. The impact caused the Dodge to go off the left side of the road and the Hyundai to go off the right side of the road.

The Hyundai then caught fire.

The man who was driving the Hyundai and the passenger, a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS. Their identities have not been released.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was taken to the hospital.

Once state police finish their investigation into the crash, they will submit their findings to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to file charges.

