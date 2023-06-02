2 killed in a shooting at Prince George’s Co. hotel

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting at a hotel that killed two people Wednesday morning.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting at a hotel that killed two people Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place at a Super 8 hotel located on Allentown Road near Joint Base Andrews at around 7 a.m.

According to police, officers found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene.

One of the victims died at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police tell WTOP that one of people who was killed is an adult.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act and are trying to establish a motive. No suspects have been named at this time.

Those staying at the hotel are free to leave, but nobody is allowed in as police investigate the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.