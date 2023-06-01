1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Hyattsville apartment building

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds in an apartment building on June 10 at 2:50 a.m. when they responded to a shooting at the 8100 block of 14th Avenue.

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after an early morning shooting Saturday in Hyattsville, Maryland, Prince George’s County Police say.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds in an apartment building on June 10 at 2:50 a.m. when responding to a shooting at the 8100 block of 14th Avenue, police said in a tweet.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital to treat serious injuries, police said.

This investigation is still ongoing and detectives are still establishing suspects and a motive. The police department asks anyone with any information about the shooting to call their tip line at 866-411-8477.

A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.