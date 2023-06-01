Live Radio
Prince George's County, MD News

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Hyattsville apartment building

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

June 10, 2023, 9:22 PM

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after an early morning shooting Saturday in Hyattsville, Maryland, Prince George’s County Police say.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds in an apartment building on June 10 at 2:50 a.m. when responding to a shooting at the 8100 block of 14th Avenue, police said in a tweet.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital to treat serious injuries, police said.

This investigation is still ongoing and detectives are still establishing suspects and a motive. The police department asks anyone with any information about the shooting to call their tip line at 866-411-8477.

A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

