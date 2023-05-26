Prince George’s Co. police chief: ‘Someone knows exactly where Baby K is at’

Prince George's County police are offering more than $12,000 for information leading to the arrest of a teen they say tried to shoot an eighth-grade boy on a school bus.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police have offered more than $12,000 for information leading to the arrest of a teenager who’s suspected of trying to shoot an eighth-grade boy on a county school bus earlier this month.

During a town hall at the Bunker Hill Firehouse in Brentwood, the county’s chief of police Malik Aziz said that officers were working hard to find the teen.

“Where does a 15-year-old hide out? You know — It doesn’t make any sense,” Aziz told audience members at the town hall. “So there’s someone who knows this young man. Someone who knows exactly where he’s at.”

Police said the wanted 15-year-old known as “Baby K” has starred in at least two rap videos on YouTube under the name Babyk2800. All were recently made private, though music under the same name remains available on other platforms.

Prince George’s County Crime Solvers has posted a reward of up to $2,500 and federal marshals in the Fugitive Task Force are offering another $10,000 for information.

“Some of our best detectives — some of our best units — they are out here across the DMV now, working leads to apprehend that young person,” Aziz said.

Two Maryland boys, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old from Temple Hills and Suitland, were charged as adults. So was a 14-year-old girl from Oxon Hill.

A preliminary investigation led officials to believe the suspects and the victim knew one another.

Police said in Oxon Hill on May 1, after an earlier dispute between the teens, the three boys boarded the bus school wearing masks and black hoodies. Those teens then began beating the victim, before “Baby K” tried to fire his gun three times. Police believe the gun malfunctioned and officers found ammunition on the bus.

The mother of the 14-year-old attacked on the bus has told multiple outlets that she is working hard to leave the area and start life again.

“Something that’ll make you not want to sleep or eat. It’s horrific. Fearful, anxiety, panic attacks. The constant watching over your back,” she told NBC Washington.

7News reports “Baby K” is also wanted for his part in a deadly apartment attack in Northeast D.C. The victim in that attack, 23-year-old Kaijah McCoy, is believed to be the older sister of one of the alleged accomplices in the bus attack.

“Baby K” is facing charges as an adult and on multiple counts, including attempted first-degree murder and firearms offenses.

