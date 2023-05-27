Prince George’s Co. father and son use animated ‘Personality Pups’ to teach life lessons

Darius Bridges began drawing the faces of puppies when he was a young boy. More than 10 years later, he and his dad provide animated stories on YouTube starring his "Personality Pups."

“It was when I was in middle school … I was in an art class. I’ve always been very artistic … and so once I started drawing a bunch of them, I kind of started formulating names, formulating stories around them and I kind of, over time, started making them specific … this one goes with this kind of personality, ” said Darius Bridges, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, a graduate of Andrews University in Michigan.

Darius’ father, Conrad Bridges, has supported his son since Darius first came up with the idea.

“So this paper version is the original very first creation that Darius did after he learned how to do this Origami shape feature from his art class,” said Conrad Bridges holding up the first drawing of Dot, the pup with happy personality.

“This is Super Pup, [with a leader personality], this is Twitch, his personality is energetic … Gadget’s personality is smart,” said Conrad Bridges, identifying a few of the 12 Personality Pups.

From Darius’ drawings in middle school more than 10 years ago grew a plan to animate the pups and tell their stories on YouTube. These stories are intended for kids ages three to nine.

The family hopes to grow their Personality Pups brand with positive stories that help kids grow.

